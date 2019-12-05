Former Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu has been convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. The serving Senator was charged by the federal government for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira. He faces over 5 years in jail.
Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.