Former Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu has been convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. The serving Senator was charged by the federal government for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira. He faces over 5 years in jail.



Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.





