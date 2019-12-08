Anthony Joshua has defeated defending champion, Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his world heavyweight titles which he lost in June.Joshua won by unanimous decision as the three judges gave him the fight.Two cards have it 118-110, the other 119-109 – all three in are favour of Anthony Joshua.He is the heavyweight champion of the world once more!Joshua reclaimed WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles in front of 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The Mexican had knocked out Joshua in seventh round in June 2019 to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, but a determined Joshua fought excellently well in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his titles from Ruiz.Six months on from the night where Ruiz stunned boxing, Joshua risked his career being left in tatters with a second defeat but served up 36 minutes of movement and well-timed punching to take the IBF, WBA and WBO titles back to Britain.After cutting his Mexican rival inside the first round he simply never looked back and picked out smart jabs and right hands throughout before being serenaded with chants of “AJ, AJ, AJ” by the 14,000 or so fans in the largely full Diriyah Arena.Ruiz never looked close to landing a knockdown and when scores of 118-110 118-110 and 119-109 were read out, Joshua jumped up and down in the ring in celebration, just as the man who had wrecked his US debut did in June.During the after match of the match which he lost to Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz shouted into the microphone, “Who want to see the third fight”.Joshua also replied that he was ready for a third fight.