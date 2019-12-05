 [BREAKING] N7.1bn fraud: Court convicts Orji Kalu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was charged with N7.1bn fraud.

Details later.




