Manchester United landed another body blow to Manchester City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title with a 2-1 derby win at the Etihad that leaves the champions 14 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals for the visitors, who withstood a late City rally after Nicolas Otamendi pulled a goal back to move up to fifth and within five points of the top four.
Details soon
