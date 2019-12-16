Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday.The two-legged tie at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted the trophy in June, and Anfield will be one of the highlights as well as Real Madrid’s clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time.SEE FULL LIST:Full draw for the Champions League last 16 made on Monday:Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)— First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26— Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18AFP