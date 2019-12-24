 BREAKING: Gunmen attack Goodluck Jonathan’s country home | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Gunmen attack Goodluck Jonathan’s country home

1:58 PM 0
Nigerian soldiers manning a riverside checkpoint near former President Goodluck Jonathan countryside home in Otuoke, Bayelsa state thwarted an attack by gunmen on the home early today.

Three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

According to a report by The Nation, the gunmen came through the river on five speedboats and opened fire on the soldiers.


An Ogbia youth leader, who spoke in confidence, described the attack on Jonathan’s house as disturbing.

*Details later





Latest Nigerian News
