/ / UPDATED EFCC arrests Shehu Sani ‘over extortion’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, TheCable reports.

An EFCC source said Sani was arrested for collecting money from a businessman, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

NigerianEye could not independently verify this claim. But Cole Michael, an aide of the former lawmaker, said it is untrue that Sani was arrested.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central.

An EFCC source said Sani was arrested for collecting money from a businessman, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.





Nig erianEye could not independently verify the claim of extortion. The ex-lawmaker’s line was engaged when our correspondent attempted to reach him several times on Tuesday evening.





Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, declined comments on the issue but Cole Michael, an aide of the former lawmaker, said it is untrue that Sani was arrested.





The former lawmaker represented Kaduna central in the upper legislative chamber of the national assembly between 2011 and 2015.





On Monday, he made the headlines for saying Nigerians will experience more hardship under President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.





He had accused the current administration of blaming past governments for the situation of the country, saying things will not improve even if Buhari is given additional 50 years to rule.





“Nigerians are suffering and because the people in government have asked them to persevere. But the truth of the matter is that, none of the leaders’ children are suffering, none of their wives are suffering,” Sani had said in an interview on a Kaduna-based radio station.





“So, it is disturbing to note that, some sections of the masses are deceiving themselves by thinking that, the leaders love them, and the leaders are also suffering like themselves.





“This should stop complaining to Nigerians that, they met Nigeria is bad shape. If things were in good shape in the first place, you won’t be called to come and rule. Whoever looks at history and see the time that, past leaders like Sardauna came into power, they did a lot.





“But if you give this present government 50 more years to rule, this is how the masses will suffer for those 50 years. The masses are being deceived with promises.”



