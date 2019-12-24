 BREAKING: DSS finally releases Sowore (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: DSS finally releases Sowore (VIDEO)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.

Sowore was released on  Tuesday evening following a directive from Abubakar Malami, minister of justice.


The DSS had initially refused to release the activist who was granted bail by two different courts.

More to follow…





