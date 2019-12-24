The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.
Sowore was released on Tuesday evening following a directive from Abubakar Malami, minister of justice.
The DSS had initially refused to release the activist who was granted bail by two different courts.
More to follow…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.