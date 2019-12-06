





The Department of State services (DSS) has attempted to rearrest Omoyele Sowore at the federal high court in Abuja.





On Thursday, the court ordered the DSS to release Sowore within 24 hours. He was later released in the evening of the same day.





The DSS operatives also chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu while also brutalising a journalist with a popular television station.



There is currently an ongoing standoff inside the court premises as the DSS operatives are refusing to allow Sowore and his lawyers come out of the place. But on Friday, DSS agents pulled their guns in a show of force causing confusion in the court premises and made an attempt to arrest the activist.





More to follow…



