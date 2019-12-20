A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama has granted leave to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain Mohammed Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation, for 14 days.





Othman Musa, the judge, on Friday granted the ex-parte application filed by Fatima Musa, counsel to the EFCC.





On November 11, Interpol arrested Adoke in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he went there for his medicals.





The former AGF’s arrest was on the strength of a warrant of arrest which was issued against him on April 17, 2019.





But the arrest warrant was vacated on October 25, 2019, after Mike Ozekhome, Adoke’s lawyer argued that his client was not served with the hearing notice.





The new order of the court was presented to the UAE authorities which caused a stand-off as they could not effect his extradition. Adoke then voluntarily elected to return to the country to clear his name.





Upon arrival to Nigeria, Interpol handed Adoke over to the EFCC on Thursday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.





In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, said Adoke’s return clears the way for him to answer to the criminal charges of alleged ”abuse of office and money laundering in respect of the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI”.



