A judge of the federal high court sitting in Abuja, Ijeoma Ojukwu, has awarded the sum of N100,000 against the Department of State Services (DSS) for disobeying an order for the release Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist.
The judge said the DSS cannot constitute itself as parallel court of law.
She asked the DSS to release the activist within 24 hours.
