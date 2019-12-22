The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a revised Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial institutions in the country.The development is in response to the evolution in the financial industry over the last few years.“In a bid to encourage financial inclusion and to reduce the burden of bank charges on consumers of financial service, CBN has issued a revised Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial institutions in response to the evolution in the financial industry over the last few years.“CBN new guide includes, amongst others, downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions; review of other bank charges to align with market developments, and inclusion of new sections on Accountability/Responsibility and a Sanction Regime to directly address instances of excess, unapproved and/or arbitrary charges.“The revised Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial Institutions takes effect on January 1, 2020,” CBN stated.More details shortly…