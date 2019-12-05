 BREAKING: Another Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos, scores feared dead (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Another Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos, scores feared dead (VIDEO)

Another pipeline explosion rocked Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday morning sending waves of panic to residents.

At the time of this report, an unconfirmed number of people were killed.

People are seen running helter and skelter to avert being caught in the explosion.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA and the fire service are yet to arrive the area to curtail the inferno.

