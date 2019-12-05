Another pipeline explosion rocked Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday morning sending waves of panic to residents.
At the time of this report, an unconfirmed number of people were killed.
People are seen running helter and skelter to avert being caught in the explosion.
Watch video here:
