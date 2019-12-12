Nollywood hunk, Bolanle Ninalowo is not in the best of moods at the moment.The actor recently spotted a fake passport and a fake ATM card created in his name.Ninalowo took to his Instagram page to share pictures of the items on Instagram on Thursday.“This is how far they go now to scam people. A fake passport in my name and picture (no surprise). A real/fake FirstBank ATM card (not sure because I don’t even know how possible it is to obtain one without a BVN number or did they generate one at the bank?),” he queried.Speaking further, the father of two urged his fans not to take any impostor seriously, adding that he does not have accounts on other social media platforms except Instagram.“Well I am an actor and not a crime investigator however I will implore everyone to refrain from all online dealings with anyone or any page who claims to be Bolanle Ninalowo,” he said.“This is my only VERIFIED account. I am not on FACEBOOK, TWITTER or any other social media platforms. I DO NOT make friends or deal with anyone online for any reasons whatsoever. You have NEVER chatted with me so stop making yourself believe what you know is totally false. You get scammed; you are on your own. Beware!!!”