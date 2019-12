UN Secretary-General, António Guterres on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Federal government and Nigerians following reports of killing and abduction of civilians by insurgents in Borno.





Boko Haram on Sunday, at Burimari village between Monguno and Gajiram, mounted a road block where they attacked their victims.





A similar attack occurred at the Babbangida-Gashua-Damaturu axis when suspected fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) Sunday attempted to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe State.





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, in New York, Guterres called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed, and others abducted, by an armed group in northern Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.





“He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria.





“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks by a party to an armed conflict that target civilians, aid workers, and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law.





“Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable.