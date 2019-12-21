



Jeremiah Useni, a former senator representing Plateau south, says the advisers of President Muhammadu Buhari should be blamed for the wrongs of the administration.





Useni said this while speaking with journalists in Jos on Friday.





The former FCT minister said as president, Buhari does not take all the decisions by himself but depends on advisers to do that.





“As president, Buhari does not do everything by himself; he has advisers. If you have advisers and they advise you properly, you will do proper thing but when you have bad advisers, you will have problems,” he said.

“What I am saying is that there are good and bad advisers. So if there is anything going wrong at all under the administration, it must be based on bad advisers and not that him, as an individual, will try to see that things are done badly.





“So, I think there is a mix up because some people do not understand what democracy is all about and only think it is all about lying to the people and not telling them the truth.”





According to him, politics is not for people given to falsehood.





“I tell people that politics is not for people given to falsehood but sincere individuals who are desirous of helping the people and the society to solve their problems,” he said.





“Everybody tries to blame Mr President for every wrongdoing going on but he is just but one man.”