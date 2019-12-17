



BBNaija 2019 disqualified housemate, Tacha Akide, is no stranger to being in the news for controversial reasons and bad press should no longer come as a surprise to her.





The 23-year-old has been known to ignore her detractors but in a recent move, she slammed a N20m defamation of character lawsuit against controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro.









Well, the allegation was obviously a mighty one and Tacha is not taking it lightly with the blogger and she has taken legal action by suing for defamation of character.





Tacha through her lawyers demanded for a public apology and a N20 million compensation.





See a screenshot of the legal papers below:





However reacting to the lawsuit notice, Blessing recalled how her ex-husband took to her court. The blogger disclosed that she won her ex-husband in court after 5 years of legal battle.





Blessing Okoro wrote;





My ex took me to court. I spent 5 years but I won the case. It only cost me my money and time but I won





Recall that the controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro, made the news sometime this year after she celebrated her 30th birthday and claimed the house of a China-based businessman, Onye Eze, is hers.





Just two days after the blogger shared the news of her alleged new house, reports filtered on social media that a China-based man is the actual owner of the building and that Okoro only took photos of the house to share on social media