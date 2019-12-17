BBNaija 2019 disqualified housemate, Tacha Akide, is no stranger to being in the news for controversial reasons and bad press should no longer come as a surprise to her.
The 23-year-old has been known to ignore her detractors but in a recent move, she slammed a N20m defamation of character lawsuit against controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro.
Blessing Okoro had accused Tachaof sending boys to come and kill her and she even claimed the men who bashedher car recently were sent by the reality star.
Well, the allegation was obviously a mighty one and Tacha is not taking it lightly with the blogger and she has taken legal action by suing for defamation of character.
Tacha through her lawyers demanded for a public apology and a N20 million compensation.
See a screenshot of the legal papers below:
However reacting to the lawsuit notice, Blessing recalled how her ex-husband took to her court. The blogger disclosed that she won her ex-husband in court after 5 years of legal battle.
Blessing Okoro wrote;
My ex took me to court. I spent 5 years but I won the case. It only cost me my money and time but I won
Recall that the controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro, made the news sometime this year after she celebrated her 30th birthday and claimed the house of a China-based businessman, Onye Eze, is hers.
Just two days after the blogger shared the news of her alleged new house, reports filtered on social media that a China-based man is the actual owner of the building and that Okoro only took photos of the house to share on social media
