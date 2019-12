Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has said she won't reply to those people who have been calling her out on social media and accusing her of being ungrateful.

The reality TV star made this known during a live video chat on her Instagram page. According to her, anyone trying to get cheap publicity through her should pay.

recently called out Tacha for being ungrateful. She sparked off mixed reactions after accusing the reality show star of ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.