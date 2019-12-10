



Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has said she won't reply to those people who have been calling her out on social media and accusing her of being ungrateful.









Angela Okorie recently called out Tacha for being ungrateful. She sparked off mixed reactions after accusing the reality show star of ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House. The reality TV star made this known during a live video chat on her Instagram page. According to her, anyone trying to get cheap publicity through her should pay.recently called out Tacha for being ungrateful. She sparked off mixed reactions after accusing the reality show star of ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.



The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, where she dragged Tacha for being ungrateful. She went to call out the reality TV star for ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.



This came months after sex herbs expert, Jaruma also accused Tacha of doing the same thing.

Reacting to the accusation, the reality show star in an Instagram-live session with her fans, stated that she won’t be replying those calling her out because they are not worth it.

According to Tacha, she should get paid for the publicity she will be giving such individuals with her response.

She further directed those calling her out on social media to seek the attention they want elsewhere.



"Most definitely not going to reply you because you are not worth it. Sorry, you are using it for publicity. Now if you want me to reply you and give you this publicity, then you should be paying me for it. If you are not going to pay me then best believe you are not going to get this attention from me. And like I said you can seek this attention from anywhere you want and anyhow you want, but you are not going to get a reply from me," she said.











