Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W has condemned President Mohammadu Buhari to right the wrongs on the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement.Recall that on Thursday, the Department of State Services (DSS) had released the embattled activist — 124 days after he was arrested for “threatening public peace.”A few hours after his freedom, the DSS stormed the federal high court in Abuja, disrupted Sowore’s trial in a move that resulted in uproar, and eventually rearrested him, as against a subsisting court order.Following the development, Banky W took to his Twitter handle on Friday to join the league of who have condemned the occurrence.He also described the rearrest as both an “absolute disgrace” and “blatant abuse of human rights.”“This brings shame to our fragile Democracy. This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with Sowore’s political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us. M.Buhari, pls surprise us & do the right thing,” he wrote.