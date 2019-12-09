The VC said the school had to take that decision in order to protect its image and its alumni.“Because anywhere they go they say the students of the University are all prostitutes”“They said the girls are always swallowing; and all kinds of ridicule. If we keep mute, in the public opinion they would think that anything goes in the institution. We had to make a statement to show discipline.“But I need to tell you that I signed it off with tears in my eyes as a responsible father. But we are not leaving this young lady to her doom. The pastor called me last week and I prayed with the family.“The father called me and said pray with your daughter. I said she is still my daughter. Sometimes discipline is therapeutic. It is when you go that you realise that this is not right what I have done and then you go back to yourself.“I look forward to a time when this young girl would graduate and be celebrated. It may not be here; I don’t know where but we are not throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”Tayo also described the act by the girl giving the boy a blow job as abnormal.“It is not normal for a young woman to take the manhood of the man and be swallowing. That is a very dirty thing which supposed not to be heard,” he said.The VC said some stakeholders commended the university’s decision to expel the student, saying that they would have pulled their wards out of the University.