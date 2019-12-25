



The Senate President , Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has described the attack on the country home of Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as despicable.





Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Tuesday in Abuja, described the attack on Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa, in the early hours of Tuesday, as ‘the height of barbarism and criminality.’





Lawan called on security agencies to ensure proper investigation into the matter so that the perpetrators would be brought to book.





The statement reads in part: “The attack was in defiance to logic, it should be condemned without reservation by all right-thinking Nigerians.





“The Senate President furthercommended the promptness and bravery of the security personnel on duty which foiled the intention of the attackers and commiserate with the family of the soldier who lost his life in the attack. “





On Tuesday, a soldier on guard duty was killed as unknown gunmen attacked the courtyard of Jonathan situated close to the bank of the river at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.





It was gathered that about three of the gunmen were also killed by the soldiers, who foiled their attempt to break into the former president’s house.





The gunmen were said to have come through the river on five speedboats and opened fire on the soldiers.