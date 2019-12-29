/ / Atiku’s son mocks his father over Arsenal vs Chelsea match
Mustapha Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, threw a playful jab at his father on Sunday after Chelsea defeated Arsenal.

In the first half, the Wazirin Adamawa hailed Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened scoring in the 13th minute.

Atiku tweeted: “Great goal, Aubameyang”.

But in the second half, Chelsea came back in style with two goals in five minutes from Jorghinho and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues won the match 2 – 1 to the delight of their supporters, spoiling the day for Gunners’ fans.

Replying to an earlier tweet by his father, Mustapha tweeted: “Daddy, how market”.

The tweet is generating reactions. One respondent jokingly replied: “Mustapha, that is hate speech”.


