



Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, has sent his warm regards to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinwa on the occasion of his birthday celebration.





In a tweet on Wednesday evening Atiku, wished the governor more year in good health.





He tweeted, “Happy birthday governor @seyiamakinde. Wishing you many more years in good health and service to the good people of Oyo state and Nigeria.”





Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde, has vowed that he would not be a party to chasing street traders off the streets without providing them with alternatives.

According to him, he once sold bread at Yemetu area of Ibadan.





The Governor also declared that he would not be too proud to reverse himself anytime he found it necessary as, according to him, only God is infallible.





Makinde said this when he joined the congregation at the Oja’ba Central Mosque for a special prayer to commemorate his 52nd birthday, said his government would always be open to corrections.





“We don’t know it all. If people tell us what we need to do, we will act. I am not proud to the extent that I can’t reverse myself, because I know that pride comes before a fall,” the Governor said.





“Your prayers are important to me. It doesn’t matter if we have a multitude. What we have here is quality crowd,” he said, adding that he will always love to work for the people because he is out to provide service.





“Somebody said that I was quoted as saying that I would not chase away street traders without providing them with alternatives. Yes, that is true because I know the mentality of street trading. I once sold bread by the roadside in Yemetu Area.





“I said so because we cannot send them away until we provide an alternative for them. And we have started enforcing that.





“We did that at Ojoo where we asked people not to trade at the point where we want to situate our modern terminus.





“Recently, I went there in the midnight to make sure that where they will relocate the traders to must be a comfortable place, equipped with necessary infrastructure so that when they make their sales, they may not feel like going back to the road-side.





“I actually understand the situation, because I once sold bread in front of Adeoyo Hospital in Yemetu. And I know that the money that I used to assist my mother from bread-selling was expended on my education.





“So, I beg of you, do the right thing. We will do all that is needful to ensure the development of Oyo State. If we fail to do the right thing, don’t hesitate to tell us.





“I assured the people of the State that I will serve them with the fear of God. I have made a promise to serve the good people of Oyo State with the fear of God and not to favour of any religious organisation above the other.





“In my administration, whatever is due to Muslims, Christians and traditional worshipers will be given to them equally without any bias or favour.”