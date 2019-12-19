



Former Presidential candidate, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has saluted former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as he marks his 57th birthday.





In a Twitter post he personally signed, Atiku prayed that God grants Saraki many more years in good health.





He wrote, ”On behalf of my family, I wish @bukolasaraki a very happy birthday. May Allah grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria.





Similarly, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State commended the former Senate helmsman for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the legislature when he served as Chairman of the 8th National Assembly.





In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that Saraki’s role as Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general elections was very remarkable in spite of the party losing the presidential election.