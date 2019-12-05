 Atiku Abubakar in Senate | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Atiku Abubakar in Senate

1:06 PM 0
A+ A-

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is currently at the Senate.

He is at the Senate as one of the stakeholders at a public hearing on a bill for the conversion of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology to a conventional university



The public hearing is being held at the hearing room Room 231 Senate conference room.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top