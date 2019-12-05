Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is currently at the Senate.
He is at the Senate as one of the stakeholders at a public hearing on a bill for the conversion of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology to a conventional university
The public hearing is being held at the hearing room Room 231 Senate conference room.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.