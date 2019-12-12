The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has threatened to embark on nationwide strike soon.ASUU national president, Biodun Ogunyemi, declared this on Wednesday after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Federal University of Technology, MinnaOgunyemi said the union shall activate its standing resolution of “No pay, No Work’ if federal government makes any attempt to stop their salaries over Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).This was disclosed in a series of post on ASUU’s official Twitter handle.The post read: “Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the federal government makes any attempt to stop salaries of their members over Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).“ASUU national president, Biodun Ogunyemi, who declared this yesterday, after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Federal University of Technology, Minna from 7th-8th, December, 2019, said the union shall activate its standing resolution of “No pay, No Work.”“He noted that the union is shocked that the OAGF said IPPIS is meant to comply with global best practices when they cannot tell Nigerians or any other country where IPPIS is extended to the universities as one of the best practices.”