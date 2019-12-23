The Army has extended its special operations – Atilogwu Udo, Ayem Akpatuma, Crocodile Smile1V and Operation Positive Identification – to January 7.They were to end today.Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement in Abuja that the extension was due to their operations’ successes.“Owning to the tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing operations/exercises across the country, especially in the aspect of Exercise Positive Identification, the Nigerian Army has extended the deadline for the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile IV from the 23rd of December 2019 to 7th of January.“Recall that in her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian Army, through a Press Release on the 25th of September 2019, alerted members of the public of the commencement of the said routine exercises in the different regions of Nigeria.“All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from the 7th of October 2019 to 23rd of December 2019.“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to protect the lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens.“He deeply appreciates the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile IV across the country so far and solicits same support as the exercises run through the said extension period.”