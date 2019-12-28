/ / ‘Armed thugs’ break into Edo deputy governor’s house





Suspected thugs have attacked the family house of Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state.





The suspects reportedly invaded the house located in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako west local government area, on Saturday.





They were said to have scaled the fence into the compound. A patrol team from the Edo state police command, however, responded to a distress call from the family members of the deputy governor after which the suspects were arrested.





A witness said some of the items retrieved from the attackers include locally-made gun, cutlass, battle axe and gunpowder.

A policeman who spoke off the record said five of the thugs were arrested while some other members of the gang escaped. He said the suspects have been transferred to the area command while efforts are being made to arrest the others.





Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesman of the state police command, was not available for comments as of the time of filing this report as he neither answered calls nor responded to text messages.





There has been tension in Edo since Godwin Obaseki, the governor, fell out with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives (APC).





The disagreement between the duo led to the split of the Edo chapter of the APC. The faction loyal to Obaseki had announced the suspension of Oshiomhole while the pro-Oshiomhole group also suspended the governor.





Shaibu is of the faction of Obaseki.