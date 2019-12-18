



Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, says the federal lawmakers will continue to do their work as required despite claims that they are not properly checking the executive.





Addressing state house correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2020 budget into law on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians will be the ultimate beneficiaries of a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature.





The speaker added that the synergy between the two arms of government is being misunderstood because “there will always be naysayers.”





“Many are wont to criticise that (the synergy) because we have a lot of naysayers; many will say we are rubber-stamps. On the other hand, others will say the budget has come out with higher figures,” he said.





“So, which one is it; are we rubber-stamps or are we doing what we are supposed to do as a legislature?





“There will always be naysayers, but we’ll continue to do what we need to do as legislature, and the executive will continue to do what they do.”





Gbajabiamila said the national assembly will monitor the implementation of the budget through the “relevant committees”.





“We have a year to monitor; from January to December,” he said.





“Just as he (Buhari) gave investors confidence, he also told members of national assembly that there’ll be over-sighting confidence and room to do their work. So, I don’t think there’ll be any problem in terms of monitoring and oversighting.”