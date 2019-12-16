



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday lifted the suspension on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.





This development was in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.





The party’s spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said this in a statement in Abuja





He also explained, “Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.





“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party.





“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party





“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states”.