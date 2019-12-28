/ / APC has reached the end of its journey -PDP





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressive Congress (APC) has reached the “end of its journey” under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





In a statement on Friday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Nigerians are looking for alternatives in the opposition party, and that history will not be kind to the APC administration.





He said the APC under Buhari recorded various failures including “putting over 40 million Nigerians out of employment.”





“The fact is that the verdict of history against the APC and its administration has become inevitable and the APC, as a party has reached the end of its journey,” he said.





“President Buhari and other APC leaders should know that Nigerians have already moved beyond the APC and are now contemplating a candidate on the platform of the PDP to fulfil their collective hope and quest to rebuild our nation.”





Ologbondiyan described the APC-led government as insensitive and deceitful, adding that it “tumbled over Nigeria from one of the fastest-growing economies to world’s poverty capital.”





“Indeed, history cannot be kind to the APC and its administration for their extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens; wrecking of personal businesses with its harsh policies that put over 40 million of Nigerians out of work; causing so much hardship and insecurity that compatriots resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options,” he said.





“The APC and its administration cannot have a good mention in history after devaluing our naira to a devastating N350 to a US dollar; failed to account for over N14 trillion stolen by their cabal, allowed their leaders to loot funds meant for infrastructural development and welfare of poor Nigerians; increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 per cent and mortgaged the future of our country by accumulating a whopping $83.8 billion debt in the last five years.





“How would history be kind to APC and its administration with their reprehensible record of reported executive high-handedness, human rights abuse, intimidation of opposition, constitutional violations, disobedience to court orders, attack on institutions of democracy, electoral violence, rigging and restriction of personal freedom of citizens, as detailed in the report by various bodies including the United States Department of State?





“History will not forget how the APC deployed thugs, compromised security agents and a police helicopter to shoot and kill innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic duties in the September governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.”



