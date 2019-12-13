Edo State Government has placed a total and complete ban on all political rallies, demonstrations or procession in any part of the state.It directed all security agencies to deal firmly with all persons, no matter how highly placed who breached the directive.A statement signed by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, said the state government has made clear it’s position clear that the ‘plans by som identified mischief-makers to organise an unauthorised political rally in Bénin City was capable of leading to a breakdown of public peace and also danger to the persons and property of Edo citizens.’The statement warned property owners that any venue which is used for activities in breach of this order shall have its right of occupancy immediately revoked and forfeited to the state government.Ogie said the state government would not allow any persons turn the state into a battlefield.Read Also; Obaseki eulogises Pst. Gabriel Oiboh, wife on 40th wedding anniversary“The events of yesterday 12th December, 2019 were a scary prelude to the absolute mayhem which these irresponsible activities would generate if left unchecked.“In defiance of the clear and publicized instruction of the Inspector General of Police, calling off the proposed rally owing to security implications, these desperate persons are presently shopping around for alternative venues to carry out their incendiary activities.”Meanwhile, reports has it that security was tightened around the Edo APC secretariat.