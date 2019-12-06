Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state and chief whip of the senate, was convicted by the federal high court in Lagos over N7.1 billion fraud.
The court also handed a 12-year prison sentence to him, ordering that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be liquidated and its assets forfeited to the federal government.
Nigerians on social media have hailed the judgement, saying his move to the ruling party could not save him.
Uche Jombo, Nollywood actress, who is from Abia, could not hide her excitement as she took to Twitter saying the judgement will serve as a strong warning to “potential decampees”.
“I like the message Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC case sends… Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law. A strong warning to potential decampees but let’s watch and wait…na Naija be this,” she tweeted.
I like the message Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC case sends... Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law.— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) December 5, 2019
A strong Warning to potential decampees but let's watch and wait...na naija be this
The conviction of Orji Uzor Kalu in the N7.1 billion fraud case against him, is a landmark judgement in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day. It demonstrates a significant progress in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 5, 2019
#UnitedAgainstCorruption #TrackNigeria pic.twitter.com/olpliOBaag
Just wait and see! People who claimed Orji Uzor Kalu corruption cases has stopped because he is APC member will begin to make it an ethnic based issue.— Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) December 5, 2019
Orji Uzor Kalu thought the APC Umbrella will save him. Little did he know that Buhari will NEVER influence the Judiciary for anybody, not even his family members.— Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) December 5, 2019
Now that he is convicted for a 7.1bn fraud, let us hear what our friends from the other side will say. Shall we?
Please, don’t get too excited about the Orji Uzor Kalu conviction. Until the Supreme Court convicts him, I won’t get carried away. We have been through this road before.— Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) December 5, 2019
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu spent 12 years fighting his past. He will spend the next 12 years answering his past - in prison#LifeLesson— Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) December 5, 2019
“Nobody should fear anything from me. We are not after anyone. People should only fear the consequences of their actions” - PMB#WordsOnMarble
Just wait and see! People who claimed Orji Uzor Kalu corruption cases has stopped because he is APC member will begin to make it an ethnic based issue.— Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) December 5, 2019
Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has begged the prison warders not to handcuff him.— PAPICHULO (@ZinoMulla) December 5, 2019
He said: "Please sir, do not handcuff me in public. I will follow you."
So baba can beg? LMAOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
It was always going to come ORJI UZOR KALU gets 12years Jail time for looting this calls for celebration before the decision of the appeal court because certainly he would approach the appeals court— O_kevin.A (@Kentaloguess) December 5, 2019
7.2bn theft in Nigeria and the culprit was just handed a mere 12yrs in jail with so many option...— Ogbu-efi Eze-Ugo 🏐⚽🏸🔬🔴 (@Cutehomiemufc) December 5, 2019
Thats a slap on the wrist TBH😩
Imagine if a young boy was caught stealing 100k naira?
The outrage
The condemnation
Orji Uzor Kalu deserves a life sentence and total forfeiture
I was in secondary school at Abia state (GLOVISA) during Orji Uzor Kalu's reign. Not surprise he stole a lot of money. Theordor Orji should be next.— 9jaboi (@DoroArsenal) December 5, 2019
BREAKING: N7.65Billion Fraud: Ex Gov. Orji uzor Kalu Jailed— David wey kill goliath🇳🇬 (@DavidPlus_) December 5, 2019
This can never be the final episode of this story. First, there will be an appeal, secondly a bail will follow suit and thirdly the court of appeal will discharge and aquit him. That's how we roll in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/FniGs83h4G
So Orji Uzor Kalu would not spend Christmas and NEW YEAR at home with his family but in prison! I will always say this, our politicians should emulate BUHARI and have a peace of mind. Life is VANITY UPON VANITY.— Olufaithy 3455 (@adisaomobale) December 5, 2019
Breaking news!— Son of the soil (@alegallawyer) December 5, 2019
The FHC Lagos has convicted former Gov of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was charged with N7.1bn fraud.
Now that he is a convict, will he resign as a Principal Officer of @NGRSenate while on appeal, take the office to prison or will he get bail pending appeal?
Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law. Warnings shot fired to potential decampees as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) is convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. OUK, a former Abia Gov was charged by the FG for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira.— Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 5, 2019
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for N7.65bn fraud by the Federal High Court in Lagos.— Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 5, 2019
Soon, we will start hearing that it is because he is from a particular section of the country.
So finally, Orji Uzor Kalu has been jailed? There's still hope for us in Abia State.— Emmanuel Ekeleme (@ChimereEmmanuel) December 5, 2019
Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has begged the prison warders not to handcuff him.— PAPICHULO (@ZinoMulla) December 5, 2019
He said: "Please sir, do not handcuff me in public. I will follow you."
So baba can beg? LMAOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Will @inecnigeria conduct another election for Abia-North Senatorial District now that Orji Uzor Kalu is going on sabbatical leave?🤔— Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) December 5, 2019
It was always going to come ORJI UZOR KALU gets 12years Jail time for looting this calls for celebration before the decision of the appeal court because certainly he would approach the appeals court— O_kevin.A (@Kentaloguess) December 5, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.