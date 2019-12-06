



Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state and chief whip of the senate, was convicted by the federal high court in Lagos over N7.1 billion fraud.





The court also handed a 12-year prison sentence to him, ordering that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be liquidated and its assets forfeited to the federal government.





Nigerians on social media have hailed the judgement, saying his move to the ruling party could not save him.





Uche Jombo, Nollywood actress, who is from Abia, could not hide her excitement as she took to Twitter saying the judgement will serve as a strong warning to “potential decampees”.





“I like the message Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC case sends… Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law. A strong warning to potential decampees but let’s watch and wait…na Naija be this,” she tweeted.





Below are Twitter comments on his conviction.

I like the message Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC case sends... Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law.

A strong Warning to potential decampees but let's watch and wait...na naija be this — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) December 5, 2019



#UnitedAgainstCorruption #TrackNigeria pic.twitter.com/olpliOBaag The conviction of Orji Uzor Kalu in the N7.1 billion fraud case against him, is a landmark judgement in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day. It demonstrates a significant progress in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. December 5, 2019

Just wait and see! People who claimed Orji Uzor Kalu corruption cases has stopped because he is APC member will begin to make it an ethnic based issue. — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu thought the APC Umbrella will save him. Little did he know that Buhari will NEVER influence the Judiciary for anybody, not even his family members.



Now that he is convicted for a 7.1bn fraud, let us hear what our friends from the other side will say. Shall we? — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) December 5, 2019

Please, don’t get too excited about the Orji Uzor Kalu conviction. Until the Supreme Court convicts him, I won’t get carried away. We have been through this road before. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) December 5, 2019





“Nobody should fear anything from me. We are not after anyone. People should only fear the consequences of their actions” - PMB Senator Orji Uzor Kalu spent 12 years fighting his past. He will spend the next 12 years answering his past - in prison #LifeLesson “Nobody should fear anything from me. We are not after anyone. People should only fear the consequences of their actions” - PMB #WordsOnMarble December 5, 2019

Just wait and see! People who claimed Orji Uzor Kalu corruption cases has stopped because he is APC member will begin to make it an ethnic based issue. — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) December 5, 2019

Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has begged the prison warders not to handcuff him.



He said: "Please sir, do not handcuff me in public. I will follow you."



So baba can beg? LMAOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PAPICHULO (@ZinoMulla) December 5, 2019

It was always going to come ORJI UZOR KALU gets 12years Jail time for looting this calls for celebration before the decision of the appeal court because certainly he would approach the appeals court — O_kevin.A (@Kentaloguess) December 5, 2019

7.2bn theft in Nigeria and the culprit was just handed a mere 12yrs in jail with so many option...

Thats a slap on the wrist TBH😩



Imagine if a young boy was caught stealing 100k naira?



The outrage

The condemnation



Orji Uzor Kalu deserves a life sentence and total forfeiture — Ogbu-efi Eze-Ugo 🏐⚽🏸🔬🔴 (@Cutehomiemufc) December 5, 2019

I was in secondary school at Abia state (GLOVISA) during Orji Uzor Kalu's reign. Not surprise he stole a lot of money. Theordor Orji should be next. — 9jaboi (@DoroArsenal) December 5, 2019





This can never be the final episode of this story. First, there will be an appeal, secondly a bail will follow suit and thirdly the court of appeal will discharge and aquit him. That's how we roll in Nigeria. BREAKING: N7.65Billion Fraud: Ex Gov. Orji uzor Kalu JailedThis can never be the final episode of this story. First, there will be an appeal, secondly a bail will follow suit and thirdly the court of appeal will discharge and aquit him. That's how we roll in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/FniGs83h4G December 5, 2019

So Orji Uzor Kalu would not spend Christmas and NEW YEAR at home with his family but in prison! I will always say this, our politicians should emulate BUHARI and have a peace of mind. Life is VANITY UPON VANITY. — Olufaithy 3455 (@adisaomobale) December 5, 2019





The FHC Lagos has convicted former Gov of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was charged with N7.1bn fraud.



Now that he is a convict, will he resign as a Principal Officer of Breaking news!The FHC Lagos has convicted former Gov of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was charged with N7.1bn fraud.Now that he is a convict, will he resign as a Principal Officer of @NGRSenate while on appeal, take the office to prison or will he get bail pending appeal? December 5, 2019

Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law. Warnings shot fired to potential decampees as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) is convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. OUK, a former Abia Gov was charged by the FG for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira. — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 5, 2019

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for N7.65bn fraud by the Federal High Court in Lagos.



Soon, we will start hearing that it is because he is from a particular section of the country. — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 5, 2019

So finally, Orji Uzor Kalu has been jailed? There's still hope for us in Abia State. — Emmanuel Ekeleme (@ChimereEmmanuel) December 5, 2019

Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has begged the prison warders not to handcuff him.



He said: "Please sir, do not handcuff me in public. I will follow you."



So baba can beg? LMAOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PAPICHULO (@ZinoMulla) December 5, 2019

Will @inecnigeria conduct another election for Abia-North Senatorial District now that Orji Uzor Kalu is going on sabbatical leave?🤔 December 5, 2019