Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state and chief whip of the senate, was convicted by the federal high court in Lagos over N7.1 billion fraud.

The court also handed a 12-year prison sentence to him, ordering that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be liquidated and its assets forfeited to the federal government.

Nigerians on social media have hailed the judgement, saying his move to the ruling party could not save him.

Uche Jombo, Nollywood actress, who is from Abia, could not hide her excitement as she took to Twitter saying the judgement will serve as a strong warning to “potential decampees”.


“I like the message Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC case sends… Decamping to APC doesn’t stop the long arm of the law. A strong warning to potential decampees but let’s watch and wait…na Naija be this,” she tweeted.

Below are Twitter comments on his conviction.





