World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will soon present his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari, a presidential aide disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja.Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing took place after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja. Akande, however, said the date for the presentation of the belts was yet to be fixed.“The Minister of Sports announced that Anthony Joshua will be presenting his belts to the President in a matter of days. “The Council members also expressed appreciation for the gift of books from the Vice President which has become an annual tradition,’’ he said.NAN reports that Joshua, a Nigerian-British boxer, beat Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr., through a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The victory helped him to reclaim the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight world championship belts he lost to Ruiz Jr. in June.