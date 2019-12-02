A member of the House of Representatives from Niger State, Jafaru Iliyasu Auna is dead.
He died at Maitama General Hospital on Monday morning after a brief illness, Daily Trust reports.
Lawmaker from Niger State, Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi confirming his death said the deceased came back from a trip to Lagos on Sunday night and died early Tuesday morning .
He, however did not disclose the cause of his death.
Until his death, he was the member representing Rijau/Magama federal constituency of Niger State.
