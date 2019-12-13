Chubby actress, Dayo Amusa has denied rumours that she is pregnant and about to get married.Amusa who also doubles as a singer made this known in a post on Instagram on Thursday evening that she was married to herself and pregnant with fulfillment in an apparent jibe at rumour peddlers.She said that she would get married when she meets the man who is man enough to deal with her.“Rumors that am getting married & pregnant Yea! Am married to myself now ‘still single’ and pregnant with fulfillment. Eyin elenu mari mawii, eyin life analyst, womb watchers, ati gbo yin. Ese ooo.Note: I know some genuinely wish me that joy of matrimony, don’t worry, it will happen but I will get married when I meet a man who’s capable & man enough to deal with a complicated and imperfect me,” she said.Recall that Dayo had maintained in a December 2017 Instagram post that being single is not a disease.“When did being single become some sort of disease that everyone wants to get rid of? Why does everyone think that being in a relationship or married is superior to being alone?” she said.