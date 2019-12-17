According to the video that surfaced online, Omashola is seen exchanging pleasantries with the couple. Mercy then appreciates him for coming for the event.
Ike also said:“I’m a married man now.”
Many were stunned when the lovebirds took their romance outside the walls of the Big Brother house, challenging speculations that they were unreal with each other while in the house.
Mercy and Ike are yet to confirm they are now married.
