



Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has disclosed reasons why he may support the controversial hate speech bill.





Fani-Kayode who has earlier opposed the hate speech bill on Monday gave reason why he will support hate speech bill.





The former minister stated that he would only support the bill if it is backdated and National leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi amongst others are made victims and hanged for making ‘hate speeches’ over the years.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “I will support the Hate Speech Bill if its provisions are made retroactive and if its first victims are Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Lai Mohammed, Nasir El Rufai, Festus Keyamo and Rotimi Amaechi.

“Promise to hang them first for their hateful words over the years and the Bill gets my support.”





Recall that a group of Nigerians on Wednesday protested at the National Assembly over the Hate Speech Bill.





The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the bills on hate speech and internet manipulations.