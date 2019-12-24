

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Nina has dropped a shade for Tacha via Twitter, few hours after a video of a car gift the 2019 reality show star got from her fans on her birthday December 24, went viral on social media. 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Nina has dropped a shade for Tacha via Twitter, few hours after a video of a car gift the 2019 reality show star got from her fans on her birthday December 24, went viral on social media.





Nina who mocked the 2019 BBNaija housemate for receiving gifts from her fans on her birthday, sarcastically recalled how Tacha dropped a shade for her after she received a shop gift from her fans in 2018. Nina also described the car gift Tacha got as an overused Benz.





She tweeted:





"All I saw was an overused Benz tho, who bought it again “FANS”

😂😂😂😂😂

“ fans will soon start giving people boyfriend ooo” yen yen yen ....

😂😂

but you all know I can’t keep quiet tho .." she tweeted.

Here is a video of Tacha mocking Nina in 2018 below;