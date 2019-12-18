A magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos, has sentenced an Air Peace flight passenger to two weeks in prison for smoking on board.The court gave the ruling on Wednesday, but with an option of N200,000 fine.Adewale Oyebade, a flight attendant, caught the passenger smoking a cigarette while carrying out safety checks during the flight.The incident took place on Air Peace flight P4 7558, which was heading from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lagos, on December 11.In a statement on Wednesday, Stanley Olisa, Air Peace corporate communications executive, said smoking on board is in violation of global aviation regulations.He said there is a standing rule on non-smoking in-flight which ought to be obeyed.Olisa said the consciousness of the flight attendant is proof of the airline’s commitment to passengers’ safety.He asked flight passengers to comply with safety precautions and established standards for the protection of their lives against danger.