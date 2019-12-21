One of Nollywood’s most talked about actress and wife of business tycoon Ned Nwoko says age is not what determines maturity.Regina Daniels who is 39 years younger than her 59-year-old husband, doesn’t care one bit what people are saying about her lifestyle.Not until her mother Rita Daniels revealed in October 2019 that Regina is 20 years old, people kept speculating about the actor’s real age.Some said she’s 17, others thought 18. On her timeline she wrote:Your age doesn’t define your maturityYour grades don’t define your intellect and rumors don’t define who you are.