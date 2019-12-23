Anthony Olarenwaju Awotoye, a Nigerian singer better known as Tony Tetuila, has filed a lawsuit against Wizkid over copyright infringement claims.The veteran crooner took to his Instagram on Saturday to “clear the air” amid fast-spreading speculations about his altercation with Wizkid.He said he and Tic, a Ghanaian singer, proceeded to sue the pop star alongside DJ Tunez for infringing on the copyright of their song ‘Fefe N’ efe’ in a collaborative track released in May 2019.“Yes, it is true that myself and Tic from Ghana are both suing Wizkid and DJ Tunez at the Nigerian Federal High Court for violating our intellectual property rights from our song Fefe N’ efe. Our lawyers have advised us not to say more than that,” he wrote.Recall that back in May ,DJ Tunez had teamed up with Wizkid for a track entitled ‘Gbese’, where they used the phrase “Fefe N’ efe na the beauty of a woman” purportedly popularized in Tac and Tetuila’s song dubbed ‘Fefe N’efe’.Although the veteran singer didn’t reveal much details about the ensuing legal battle, controversy, court documents show that Tetuila is asking for 35 percent of both the digital sales and royalties received from the song.