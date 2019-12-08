General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday mourned the fallen world renowned German-born gospel Evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke.It was gathered that the death of the renowned pentecostal evangelist, principally known for his Great Gospel Crusades throughout the Continent of Africa, was made known on his official Facebook page on Saturday.In a terse message from the office of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Adeboye described Bonnke, who died at age 79, as a beloved evangelist who dedicated his life to propagating the Gospel of Jesus.“We are deeply sorrowed for the loss of our beloved evangelist that has dedicated a large portion of his life evangelising the Gospel of Jesus Christ.“He would be missed greatly as we appreciate all he did for the kingdom even as heaven receives him with great joy. We pray for the family at this time and always and pray all will be well for them,” Pastor Adeboye said.Recall Adeboye was part of the ‘Farewell Crusade and Passing The Burning Torch Conference’ of celebrated global Evangelist, Rev. Reinhard Bonnke in 2017.The General Overseer was one of the numerous gospel ministers who attended the programme beside the Sparklight Estate, opposite OPIC Events Center, Isheri, after the Berger Bus stop, on the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The five-day farewell crusade, designed to liberate the nation and her people from social vices, including corruption, held from November 8 through 12 in 2017.