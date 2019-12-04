The Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the renewed attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana, describing it as uncalled for.There were reported clashes between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders which resulted in the arrest of six persons by the police on Monday.It was alleged that the fight followed the closure of shops belonging to some Nigerian traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra by some Ghanaian traders supported by the police.But in a statement by the NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in Abuja on Tuesday, Dabiri-Erewa said the reported cases of attacks on Nigerian shops and traders by Ghanaians was quite unfortunate.She said the attacks came when xenophobic attacks were becoming unpopular, noting that such incidents should be put in the dustbin of history following interventions by Nigerian and Ghanaian leaders.The NIDCOM boss, however, appealed to Nigerians in Ghana, especially the shop owners, not to take the law into their own hands by engaging in reprisals.“I hereby appeal for calm from both sides and implore the law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and properties, especially those of Nigerians from being attacked pending the resolution of the matter,” she stated.The Ghanaian High Commission in Nigeria had yet to respond to the latest incident as of the time of filing this report.