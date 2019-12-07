



The Abia State government has reacted to the death of His Royal Majesty, Eze Israel Kanu, the father of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.





The Government, in a condolence message issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on Friday night, expressed sadness over the unfortunate demise of the revered Traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Ibeku, Eze Kanu.





The IPOB had announced the death of its leader’s father, Israel Kanu.





A statement by Emma Powerful, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, simply stated that the monarch has joined his wife, Lolo Sally Kanu to be with his creator.









“His unwavering love and sterling contributions to the development of his community in particular, and Abia State in general, are well documented. No doubt, HRM left a lasting legacy and an indelible impression on the minds of Ndigbo everywhere in the world.





“Death is not the end of man but a necessary passage to a better place in eternity where there is no strife, sorrow or pain. Indeed, Papa has only gone to that better place, and in his usual manner while on earth here, he is praying for all of us from above, especially for the peace, unity and progress of not just his community but also of our State and Alaigbo.





“This should be our consolation so that his beloved family and community he left behind do not continue to weep since we all know that he is resting peacefully now. As a government, we assure the family of late Eze Sir I.O. Kanu and Afaraukwu community of our continued support in all ways we can to help ameliorate the pains of his departure.





“We pray that God in His infinite mercies grant the soul of our late Eze eternal rest. Amen”.