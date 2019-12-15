



A former chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye, has said he was born an actor and a politician.





Melaye made the claim in an interview with journalists in Abuja during the premiere of a movie titled, ‘Lemonade, written by Joy Idoko and produced by 100% Joy Media Productions, where he featured prominently.





He also explained that he participated in acting “to send a message to Nigerians”, ameliorate problems and “get Nigeria out of the cocoon.”





He said, “I am born both as an actor and a politician. The entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged. It is richer than oil because oil is exhaustible but these ideas rule the world as I speak to you. I believe that the entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons that we can be used to ameliorate our problems in this country.”









“The setting was Abuja and I decided to cast with Senator Dino Melaye because we wanted to cast a real life Senator, we needed to cast a politician and I didn’t want to cast an actor as a politician.”