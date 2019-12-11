



The Kogi state police ommand has confirmed the death of Apeh Joseph, a student of the Kogi State University, Ayingba.





Joseph, a 400-level student of English Education, was reportedly shot by gunmen inside an examination hall on Tuesday.





William Aya, spokesman of the state police command, said Joseph was an alleged cultist suspected to have been involved in the cult killings that happened in the university in November.





The incident was said to have claimed the lives of five students.





Aya said one Onuche Jibrin of the security unit of the university filed a complaint at a police station that “one Joseph Apeh, a 400-Level student of English Education Department of the university, was shot inside the campus by two unknown men on a motorcycle”.





He said the victim was taken to the university teaching hospital where he was confirmed dead.





He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary of the health facility for autopsy.