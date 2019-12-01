A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku has described the National Leader of the party and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a relevant factor in the actualization of Yoruba unity and agenda ahead of 2023 general elections.





Ajanaku made this declaration via a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, a copy of which was made available to NigerianEye by his Media Aide, Prince Adebowale Adeoye on Sunday.





Ajanaku while admonishing Yoruba traditional rulers to stay away from politics and any act that can tarnish their hard earned respect, dignity and integrity, described Tinubu as an indispensable catalyst to the actualization of Yoruba agenda in 2023 Presidential election and beyond.





While speaking on the chances of the Yoruba in the 2023 Presidency, Ajanaku insisted that there was no basis for anyone in the region to team up against the former Lagos state Governor when no one has actually established any of the baseless allegations raised by his accusers.

He said “As Asiwaju Odo Oodua (Oodua Youths Leader), it becomes imperative that I speak on issues affecting South West states and Oodua agenda ahead of 2023 as well as unwarranted discussion on Tinubu’s presidential ambition, subsequent attacks on his person by some uninformed people and those planted by antagonists to draw the progress and advancement of southwest region backward.





“Can anyone tell me the essence of teaming up against Tinubu when no one has actually established any of the baseless allegations raised by his accusers. Having cold-bloodedness against Tinubu especially now when Yoruba ought to work together in realization of its projection in 2023 is unwarranted and against the spirit of our ancestors.





“Should we allow few politicians to deprive yorubas of our right just because of differences or rancor between them and Tinubu? How sure are we that it is not a case of enviness, rivalry, or jealousy. I am not against the idea of criticizing Tinubu, but there is need to make whatever criticism they like to engage in to be constructive. We shouldn’t tolerate baseless and damaging criticism at this time.





“Whether we say Yoruba agenda or Yoruba nation, but are political issues and talking politics in Nigeria today, Tinubu is a Generallisimo and number one in the Southwest. So a personality who is that relevant should be protected from political termites, looking for cheap means of gaining popularity and subsequently get their pocket loaded with dollars by their paymaster.





“Some of Tinubu’s accusers are not legitimate Oduduwans, some are planted to destroy Oduduwa structure like the case of Afonja-Alimi rebellion in Ilorin, some are envious of his achievements and his political strength is a big threat to some. We have some people who are being bereaved of ideas. In the past few weeks, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods, defamatory and misleading statements have been peddled in the media against Asiwaju Tinubu by various cliques”.





Ajanaku warned his kinsmen and traditional rulers against any move that can jeopardise the chances of the South West to get Presidency in 2023.





“As custodians of culture, moral values and belief, Yoruba Obas should be upright in the protection, defense and promotion of Oduduwa territory and inhabitants. This is the more reason I’m of the opinion that our royal fathers should stay clear of active politics to enable them judiciously play the role of fathers and leaders as expected of them without favourism.





“Yoruba Obas should desist from bastardizing the history on Yoruba’s origination, which, it is a way of weaken the foundation and create loopholes for the aliens to poke into our affairs.





“Leaders of Yoruba states should come together to work out how they can help each state to maximize its areas of comparative advantage. Implement land use act, control the influx of outsiders, who have turned Yorubaland to residential region, perhaps due to insecurity they constantly experienced in their region, they keep acquiring every available land to build estates, mansions and institution. The idea is to kill agriculture in Yorubaland.





“Should Yoruba put his house together, the race will become a threat for many nations in world considering the quality of his natural and human resources, agricultural prowess, rich culture. Yoruba is the ionic bond binding together all regions in Nigeria, keeping Nigeria together as a nation. As a decider of the continued existence of the Nigeria, any attempt by the yoruba’s to opt out of the marriage





“Do not allow yourselves to be manipulated into raising against ourselves . Do not allow yourselves to be manipulated by dubious and selfish politicians,” he said.