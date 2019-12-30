/ / 2023 presidency: Buhari never says ‘thank you’ to his helpers – Buba Galadima warns Tinubu





Buba Galadima, estranged political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the president never rewards loyalty.





Galadima made the remark while reacting to rumour that Bola Tinubu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was nursing presidential ambition to succeed Buhari in 2023.





However, Galadima, one of the founding fathers of the APC, warned Tinubu that Buhari never says “thank you” to those who helped him.





Speaking with Independent, Galadima recalled how he sacrificed his “life and blood for 16 years” for Buhari but got nothing in return.

He said: “The likes of Tinubu are only waiting for their final pay. Anybody who has helped Buhari should cry because he will experience what some of us have come across. Buhari has never rewarded loyalty or anything positive.





“Has Tinubu assisted Buhari one percent of what I have done? I sacrificed my life and blood for 16 years. I was arrested 38 times, tried for treason and thrown into prison. But what is my reward?





“Can’t Tinubu use the man in front to measure the depth of the river? Have you ever heard Buhari say ‘thank you’ to anyone? Has he ever separated a fight? So, anyone expecting a favour from Buhari in return is only wasting his time.”





Recall that Galadima had recently declared that Nigerians should not be surprised to see the President contesting in the 2023 presidential election.





Galadima, now an ally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had said some forces will draft Buhari into the 2023 presidential race.