The House of Representatives committee on appropriations has submitted the final reports on the 2020 appropriations bill.





The Chairman of the committee, Muktar Batera laid the report on Wednesday.





According to the report of the committee, the budget has been increased from the N10.33trillion president by President Muhamadu Buhari to N10.59trillion.

The statutory transfer is N 560,470,827,235, debt servicing will gulp N 2,725,498,930,000. N 4,842,974,600,640 is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while the sum of N 2,465,418,006,955 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure.





The bill is subject to consideration by the committee on supply.